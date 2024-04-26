LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The substitute teacher arrested for being in a fight with a student was in court Friday.

Re'Kwon Smith, 27, was arrested on a charge of battery with substantial bodily harm and disturbance of a school.

At his court appearance, Smith was released from custody, with the prosecutor saying he is not considered a flight risk.

Watch the full court proceedings here:

Man arrested after video showed him fighting a student appears in court

However, Smith must stay away from Valley High School and make no contact with any of victims.

Smith has already been removed from the substitute pool, according to officials with the Clark County School District.

Video of the altercation showed Smith and the student throwing punches at one another before the student was knocked to the ground.

This video shows the fight between a substitute teacher and a student at Valley High School:

Teacher-student fight at Valley High School caught on camera

Smith's next court date is May 28 at 3:30 p.m.