Man arrested after truck crashes into North Las Vegas Dotty's in suspected DUI crash

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is facing a charge of driving under the influence, among other charges, after a truck crashed through the front of a Dotty's in North Las Vegas.

Police say the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. on Friday at the location on North Las Vegas Boulevard near East Carey Avenue.

44-year-old David Holmes was brought into custody.

North Las Vegas Police Department

Holmes also faces charges of driving without a license, no proof of insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle and failure to maintain a lane.

North Las Vegas Police Department says nobody was injured in the crash.