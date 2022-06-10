Man arrested after threatening to blow up Tropicana Hotel and Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday around 8:48 a.m., a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer was dispatched to the Tropicana Hotel and Casino because of a call referencing a subject leaving a restaurant without paying inside the hotel.

The arrest report says details of the call was that a male had told a hostess that he owed the building and he would blow it up.

The officer spoke with a security guard. The guard said that they recognized him from they day before on surveillance cameras and that security took the male who was later identified as 61-year-old James Rummel.

Police took Rummel in for terroristic threats. The arrest report also says that Rummel threatened to kill the officer if he was taken to the hospital or the Clark County Detention Center.

Rummel was taken and booked at CCDC according to police.