LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bradley Thompson, the man accused of throwing a rock through a casino window, leading to mass panic on the Las Vegas Strip appeared in a courtroom Wednesday.

Saturday night’s incident with a rock, sparked fears up and down the Las Vegas Strip about a possible active shooter. Those reports were "unfounded" according to police.

Now, we’re learning the timeline of how things unfolded.

The chaos was sparked after false reports of an active shooter spread. Police said Thompson started chucking rocks at a window at the MGM Grand hotel’s valet windows. The shattering glass creating a sound mistaken as gunfire.

Bradley appeared in court this morning to face misdemeanor charges of damaging property. His arrest report says he felt disrespected earlier in the day.

Social media videos show the fallout as hundreds ran down the street, thinking someone was shooting nearby.

“I heard a stampede of shoes, people, I swear I turned to my left and I see 300 to 400 people running by the main aisle in the Bellagio And everyone was screaming, 'shooter,'" said Jay Schwartz.

By the time police arrived at MGM, security already had Thompson in custody. Thompson's next court hearing is scheduled for August 9th.