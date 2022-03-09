Man accused of sexually assaulting teen picked victim because of his race, prosecutors say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy on his way to school now faces additional hate crime charges, court records show.

Prosecutors upgraded the charges against Willie Collins, 42, because they say race was a factor in the crime. At a previous court hearing, prosecutors said Collins allegedly picked the victim because "he was white."

Collins was arrested on Feb. 24 after police say he approached a boy walking on Tonopah Avenue and insinuated that he had a weapon. Collins directed the boy into a dumpster enclosure and sexually assaulted him, police said.

The boy was able to escape and run to a nearby witness while his attacker fled, police said.

Police said Collins was on supervised release from the Clark County Detention Center and was identified through his ankle monitor.

The upgraded charges Collins now faces include:

kidnapping of a minor - motivated by hate or bias toward the victim

two counts of sexual assault against a child under 16 - motivated by hate or bias toward the victim

battery with intent to commit sexual assault against a child under 16 - motivated by hate or bias toward the victim

child abuse or neglect - motivated by hate or bias toward the victim

He has a history of failing to appear in court on previous charges, prosecutors said at his Feb. 25 initial appearance. Prosecutors also pointed out that he is the defendant in other ongoing criminal cases.

