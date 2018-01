A trip to Las Vegas ends with a man in jail.

A woman says she was sexually assaulted, while asleep, on her flight from Las Vegas to Detroit this week.

Police arrested 34-year-old Prabhu Ramamoorthy. He was sitting next to her.

The woman told police she woke up with her pants and shirt unbuttoned.

The man she accused first told police that he was in a deep sleep, the woman next to him fell asleep on his knees, and he was not sure where he kept his hand on her.

Then he changed his story saying he may have undone her bra, that he touched her chest over her clothes, and that he may have tried to sexually assault her with his hand.

They've already been to court once. They'll be back later this month when the accuser is set to share her story.