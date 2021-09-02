Man accused of making bomb threat at Trump Hotel in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is accused by police of making a bomb threat at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas.

According to newly released court documents, Dandre Lundy took a cab from a Motel 6 to the Trump hotel on Tuesday to leave a message for Trump because he "messed up his life."

Lundy walked in with a suitcase and bag and dropped them on the floor, police say.

According to authorities, Lundy told guests that everyone needs to leave the building because the bags contained a bomb.

Lundy was able to get away but police were able to track him through the cab he was riding in.

Court documents show Lundy wanted to leave a message for Trump because he "messed up his life."

No bomb was found. There are no injuries to report.