Man accused of killing girlfriend at Las Vegas motel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On July 12 at approximately 8:16 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police patrol officers responded to a motel located in the 4900 block of Dean Martin Drive for an injured female.

Upon arriving, officers located an adult female victim suffering from blunt force trauma to the head, according to a press release from LVMPD.

A male, later identified as 31-year-old Justin Medof, was giving first aid and was detained.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the woman deceased at the scene, say police.

LVMPD Homicide detectives responded and learned that Medof and the victim were in a dating relationship. They had been involved in an argument earlier that night and returned to the motel.

Evidence at the scene indicates a struggle occurred in the room where the victim sustained a head injury. It appeared that the victim had been deceased for a few hours prior to the officers arriving.

Medof was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked for Open Murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com

MAP OF AREA