Man accused of choking police K-9 during arrest

Police have arrested a man after they say he attacked a K-9 officer.

It began with a phone call about a man walking on the roof of a drug and alcohol center on 9th Street. When police arrived, he was seen on the 2nd floor balcony of a business on 8th Street.

When police approached, he stepped over the railing on the balcony and onto a facade and refused to come down.

Police negotiated with the man approximately 50 minutes before the man decided to enter the building.

That is when police sent two K-9 officers into the building.

After the dogs went in, a fire alarm was heard.

K-9 Officer Morgan, also known as Bear, located the man in a room on the west side of the building. When his handler attempted to take the man into custody, he put Bear into a chokehold with one arm and used his other arm to hold a metal flagpole against the dog's throat.

The man was eventually placed under arrest. When searching his backpack, the police officers found items that belonged to the business.

Wesley Sivac was transported to Clark County Detention Center and booked on charges of arson, burglary and mistreatment of a police animal,