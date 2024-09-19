LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for help identifying a suspect connected to burglarizing more than 20 Las Vegas businesses.

The targets have mostly been restaurants and businesses, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities said the burglaries have happened sporadically through the week but usually happen in the early morning hours.

Here is surveillance video of the suspect:

LVMPD working to identify suspect connected to burglarizing over 20 businesses

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spring Valley Area Command Patrol Investigation section by phone at 702-828-2639 or by email at

SVACPD@LVMPD.COM.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385- 5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.