Body camera footage shows officer-involved shooting on Christmas Eve in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department held a briefing to discuss the hours-long barricade that turned into a shooting with an officer on Christmas Eve.
Officer fires weapon while responding to scene in east Las Vegas, LVMPD says
Officers received a call about a property pickup between two individuals on the 3200 block of La Barca just before 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 24.
There was one man who was armed with a gun inside the residence. Officers tried to subdue the man. The suspect entered and exited the home several times, once with a knife, using it to damage a cop car.
You can watch the full presser here:
LVMPD discusses Christmas Eve officer-involved shooting in east Las Vegas
LVMPD said an officer did shoot at the suspect but did not hit him.
LVMPD said they are still very early in the investigation.
Crime & Court on Channel 13
Officer fires weapon while responding to scene in east Las Vegas, LVMPD says
Officer fires weapon while responding to scene in east Las Vegas, LVMPD says
Officer fires weapon while responding to incident in East Las Vegas, LVMPD says
Interview with home invasion suspect paints chain of events before fatal police shooting
Chinatown crime rates starting to drop after summer spike
Man accused of mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip found competent for trial
Grand jury indicts suspect involved in home invasion that led to fatal shooting
[SCENE FOOTAGE] Shooting at Bella Terra Apartments on Dec. 16, 2024
New thermal imaging technology rolls out on Nevada roadways to keep drivers safe
Clark County cracking down on illegal street racing in East Las Vegas neighborhood