Body camera footage shows officer-involved shooting on Christmas Eve in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department held a briefing to discuss the hours-long barricade that turned into a shooting with an officer on Christmas Eve.

Officer fires weapon while responding to scene in east Las Vegas, LVMPD says

Officers received a call about a property pickup between two individuals on the 3200 block of La Barca just before 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 24.

There was one man who was armed with a gun inside the residence. Officers tried to subdue the man. The suspect entered and exited the home several times, once with a knife, using it to damage a cop car.

You can watch the full presser here:

LVMPD discusses Christmas Eve officer-involved shooting in east Las Vegas

LVMPD said an officer did shoot at the suspect but did not hit him.

LVMPD said they are still very early in the investigation.

