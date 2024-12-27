Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Body camera footage shows officer-involved shooting on Christmas Eve in east Las Vegas

thumbnail (4) copy.png
KTNV
Body&nbsp;camera footage shows officer-involved shooting on Christmas Eve in east Las Vegas.
thumbnail (4) copy.png
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department held a briefing to discuss the hours-long barricade that turned into a shooting with an officer on Christmas Eve.

Officer fires weapon while responding to scene in east Las Vegas, LVMPD says

Officers received a call about a property pickup between two individuals on the 3200 block of La Barca just before 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 24.

There was one man who was armed with a gun inside the residence. Officers tried to subdue the man. The suspect entered and exited the home several times, once with a knife, using it to damage a cop car.

You can watch the full presser here:

LVMPD discusses Christmas Eve officer-involved shooting in east Las Vegas

LVMPD said an officer did shoot at the suspect but did not hit him.

LVMPD said they are still very early in the investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH