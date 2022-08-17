LVMPD: OnlyFans model arrested in Las Vegas prior to accusation of killing boyfriend in Miami

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested 25-year-old Courtney Cleeney for domestic battery on January 12, 2021.

The incident happened at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas around 7:37 a.m. that morning.

Cosmopolitan security said that they had a male and female in custody for a, "possible mutual domestic battery."

Officer Velasco with LVMPD spoke with Cleeney's boyfriend, Christian Obumseli.

He said Courtney attempted to wake him up to ask him to come to bed. Obumseli refused and said that he didn’t want to go to bed.

The police report said he was frustrated because, "they didn’t get to enjoy Las Vegas since all they did was drink and sleep." This ensued into a verbal confrontation that ended with Cleeney throwing a glass towards Obumseli that barely missed his head.

However, the police report also says that Cleeney and Obumseli got into a verbal confrontation because, "he was upset she felt sleepy, and they were not able to go to dinner the night before."

Cleeney said that she has thrown items at him in the past like plates and glasses as well.

Cleeney said that Christian did not hit, spit, push, pulled her hair or hurt her in any other way. She also said that she called security because she wanted Christian to leave the room according to the police report.

Courtney was arrested for Battery of Domestic Battery, 1st Offense on her boyfriend of one year for throwing a glass as a result of a verbal altercation.

Now, this August, AP reported that prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge against social media model Cleeney related to the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend.