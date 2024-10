LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan police lieutenant has been arrested.

On Saturday, Lt. Brian Boxler was arrested and booked into the Clark County jail on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

Boxler has been employed with LVMPD since 2008. He is assigned to the Community Safety Division, Summerlin Area Command.

Boxler has been suspended of police powers with pay pending further investigation.