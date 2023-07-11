LVMPD: New York man arrested for running naked through Strip casinos, seen attacking one-legged man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested a New York man for disorderly conduct and indecent, obscene exposure for attacking a one-legged man and running naked through Las Vegas Strip properties.

Las Vegas police said they were alerted of a fight happening near the Bird Bar at the Flamingo Las Vegas around 11 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, only one party of the fight remained.

Witnesses stood by and described that a man, later known as Brian Danilczyk, attacked another man who only had one leg. The one-legged man was sitting on a curb, and Danilczyk "demanded [him] to stand up."

The one-legged man, described as "Citizen A" in the arrest report said he did not want to press charges. Video taken by witnesses shows a citizen placing Danilczyk in a head lock to pull him away from the man, according to LVMPD.

Danilczyk, born in 1988, later ran off toward the LINQ.

"Because of numerous citizens involved and the breach of peace, police believe Danilczyk committed disorderly conduct," police wrote in an arrest report.

While police were investigating the fight, Danilczyk was later detained at Harrah's Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. Security officers at the casino said CCTV and security captured Danilczyk taking off his clothes at the LINQ. He then was observed running through the LINQ to Harrah's.

In the arrest report, Danilczyk also climbed on top of an inactive poker table and "flaunted his genitals" to all who past him. He also removed a poker card distributor scattering cards and displacing chips.

Danilczyk reportedly wrestled with security until they placed him into custody.

LVMPD officers confirmed from footage that he was the same man who attacked the one-legged man.

Officers said Danilczyk was seen by medical, and his vitals were stable. LVMPD officers said he appeared to be in an "altered mental state, but was cooperative." Danilczyk also claimed to not remember the encounter, but was more lucid.

Police said Danilczyk has been transported to the Clark County Detention Center and was also charged with a citizens arrest as well.