LVMPD: Man shoots sister's boyfriend after argument, killing him

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the northwest part of the valley.

Officers got the call just after 9 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, from a man who reported a fight between his sister and her boyfriend inside a home near Cheyenne and El Capitan Way.

The caller also said he had shot his sister's boyfriend, police said.

Officers arrived to find the caller, who was taken into custody, and the person who was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene

Authorities went on to say this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.