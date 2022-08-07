LVMPD: Man dead after stabbing in East Las Vegas parking lot near church

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a stabbing in East Las Vegas that left a man dead Saturday.

KTNV was told by police that this stabbing happened in a parking lot near the church of Pecos Road and Osage Avenue.

Metro police said at around 4 a.m., police received a call of a 20-year-old Hispanic man who was dropped off at North Vista Hospital with a stab wound in his chest.

He died about thirty minutes later.

North Las Vegas police homicide detectives responded to the hospital and began their investigation.

They soon realized the scene was in LVMPD's jurisdiction and contacted them.

After speaking to some who dropped off the man at the hospital, metro investigators then went to the scene to begin looking for clues.

“We’re currently canvassing for cameras, videos," said Lt. Robert Price of LVMPD. "We don’t have much to go on.”

Metro police says the stabbing likely happened as a result of some sort of altercation. Officers are still looking for the suspect.

However, police stress that there is no threat to the public as investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.