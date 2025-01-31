LVMPD looking for victims of unlicensed medical facility in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you have purchased any prescriptions or received medical services from a store in the southwest valley, listen up.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating two men who were arrested for operating a medical facility without a license.

Detectives learned that 54-year-old Ismael Rizo and 33-year-old Hector Cuba were providing medical services and prescriptions out of a suite located in the 4500 block of West Oakey Boulevard.

Now, police are looking for any victims who may have been affected by this incident to come forward.

On Thursday, police booked Rizo and Cuba for practicing medicine without a license and furnishing dangerous drugs without a prescription.

Anyone who may have sought medical care from these individuals or has information on this incident is urged to contact detectives at 702-828-3243 or to send an email to SIS@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385- 5555 or through this link.