LVMPD looking for additional victims in sexual assault investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department believes there are more victims in a sexual assault investigation that left one man arrested.

On Jan. 11, detectives arrested 29-year-old Denver Baoec-Asuncion for two counts of first-degree kidnapping, eight counts of sexual assault, two counts of batter with intent to commit sexual assault, and one count of battery with a deadly weapon.

Detectives said the arrest was a result of two investigations in which Baoec-Asuncion held women against their will and sexually assaulted them.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Baoec-Asuncion or has information about these crimes is urged to contact detectives at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or using this link.