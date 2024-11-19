WATCH: LVMPD investigating stabbing in Sunrise Manor that left one dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a stabbing in Sunrise Manor on Tuesday, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

The person was stabbed near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Hollywood Boulevard. They were taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

LVMPD will hold a briefing at 4:30 p.m. You can watch it live here:

As of 3:15 p.m., LVMPD put out a statement saying the stabbing is under investigation.

This is a developing story; Channel 13 will keep you updated when more information is available.