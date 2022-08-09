LVMPD investigating smoke shop robbery where victim stabbed one suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a smoke shop robbery where the victim of the robbery stabbed one of the suspects.

Las Vegas police received a call around 3:28 p.m. on August 3 regarding a smoke shop located in the 4500 block of West Sahara Avenue.

Police said during the robbery, one of the suspects was stabbed by a victim after jumping a counter.

Police said they identified and arrested three juvenile suspects in connection to this crime.

The case will be forwarded to the Clark County District Attorney’s office for review according to police.