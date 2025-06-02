LVMPD investigating shooting near East Desert Inn and Pecos-McLeod

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting in east Las Vegas, near Desert Inn Road and Pecos-McLeod Drive.
Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say officers were called to the area at 1:50 p.m. on reports of a shooting. One person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The shooting is under investigation and, as of this report, police tell us no arrests have been made. They did not release information about potential suspects.
If you or anyone you know has any information on this incident, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
This is a developing story. We'll share updates as we get them.
