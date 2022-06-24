LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On June 23, 2022 at approximately 3:12 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were dispatched to a shooting that took place in the 5300 block of East Tropicana Avenue.

Officers located an adult male laying on a sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, who was then transported to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated in a news release that the victim was involved in an argument with an unidentified male prior to the shooting. The suspect was last seen running from the area.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.