LVMPD Foundation responds as former executive director faces theft charges

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is responding to theft charges against Thomas Kovach Jr.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The former executive director of two local nonprofits, Thomas Kovach Jr., is facing 19 theft charges from 2018 to 2022, according to court records.

Kovach was the executive director of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation and Project Real — both are 501(c)3 nonprofits.

Channel 13 reached out to the LVMPD Foundation.

Current executive director Karen Marben said in an email statement:

"The LVMPD Foundation is fully cooperating with Metro and their investigation of this matter. We remain steadfast in our commitment to our mission and the community we serve."

Marben confirmed Kovach was executive director of the foundation until early 2023.

According to tax forms, Kovach was paid $180,000 from the LVMPD Foundation and $108,000 from Project Real annually, as executive director of both nonprofits.

We reached out to Project Real for a response and are waiting to hear back.

Court records show there is a summons issued in lieu of an arrest.

This is a developing story. Follow KTNV for the latest.

