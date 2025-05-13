LVMPD confirms arrest of driver wanted in connection to deadly hit-and-run

UPDATE | JUNE 4

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities located the driver wanted in connection to the May 13 fatal hit-and-run investigation.

On Wednesday, the driver, identified as 63-year-old Karen Cannon, was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers on applicable charges.

UPDATE | May 14

LVMPD are asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest involved in the deadly hit-and-run from Tuesday morning.

Police said they are looking for a 2020-24 dark Tesla Model Y (possibly black) with grey wheels and severe damage to the left front-end and windshield. They have provided a reference photo below.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a deadly wreck Tuesday morning.

One person dead after overnight wreck off Rainbow Boulevard

It happened around 1:18 a.m. in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Vegas Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A Tesla Model Y was heading south on Rainbow when a pedestrian tried crossing Rainbow at the north side of the intersection with Vegas Drive, authorities said.

The pedestrian was hit by the Tesla, and the driver failed to stop or notify police, officials said.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead.

This collision marks the 66th fatal traffic-related collision in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2025.

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section @ (702) 828-3060 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.