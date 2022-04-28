Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

LVMPD asks for help identifying suspect who battered Las Vegas Strip employee

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 5:27 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 20:27:56-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent a press release asking for help identifying a suspect who battered a Las Vegas Strip employee on April 24.

The press release said that an unidentified male attacked a female in a resort hotel tower near the Bellagio Hotel & Casino

The suspect was described by police as a white male in his 30s to 40s, muscular build, red hair with slicked back hairstyle and a part on both sides. He's also said to have multiple teardrop tattoos under his left eye.

LVMPD detectives said they have been actively working with resort security to try and identify the suspect.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD detectives at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH