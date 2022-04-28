LVMPD asks for help identifying suspect who battered Las Vegas Strip employee

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent a press release asking for help identifying a suspect who battered a Las Vegas Strip employee on April 24.

The press release said that an unidentified male attacked a female in a resort hotel tower near the Bellagio Hotel & Casino

The suspect was described by police as a white male in his 30s to 40s, muscular build, red hair with slicked back hairstyle and a part on both sides. He's also said to have multiple teardrop tattoos under his left eye.

LVMPD detectives said they have been actively working with resort security to try and identify the suspect.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD detectives at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.