LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Lock your car and take the keys" is the current message Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are reiterating.

So far this year, the department is seeing a 26% increase in stolen vehicles compared to 2020.

The Convention Center and Spring Valley command areas are seeing the biggest rise.

Thieves are targeting specific older model vehicles including ford trucks and Honda Civics.

Police are also reminding drivers to not leave their vehicles running unattended.