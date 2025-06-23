LVMPD: 1 dead, 1 arrested following multi-vehicle crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is dead and another faces charges following a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in the east valley, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say.

LVMPD said the fatal crash happened at North Eastern Avenue and East Stewart Avenue around 6:24 a.m.

In their initial investigation, police said a Toyota Camry was speeding eastbound on Stewart Avenue towards a red light at the intersection with Eastern Avenue. Police said the Toyota — failing to stop for the red light — then struck a Volkswagen Toureg that was making a left turn onto Stewart from Eastern.

Both cars were redirected. Police said the Toyota hit a stopped Nissan Rogue in the intersection, causing the Nissan to then hit a stopped semi-truck.

Police said the driver of the Volkswagen had to be "mechanically extricated" from his vehicle. He was transported to University Medical Center (UMC) Trauma with significant injuries, but despite all life-saving efforts, medical staff pronounced him deceased.

The driver of the Toyota also had substantial injuries, police said, and was taken to UMC Trauma, too. The driver and a passenger in the Nissan claimed injuries and were also taken to the hospital.

Police said the driver of the Toyota, 23-year-old Raul Castorena, has been arrested and faces charges related to the collision.

This marks the 82nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.

This is an ongoing investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.