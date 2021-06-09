Los Angeles man facing several charges after driving stolen Clark County Animal Control truck

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Los Angeles man is under arrest after he reportedly stole a Clark County Animal Control truck last week in the Las Vegas area.

Authorities say they spotted the truck on U.S. 95 making unsafe lane changes and traveling at a high rate of speed while transitioning to Interstate 15 at about 11: 45 p.m. on June 3.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and troopers with the Nevada Highway Patrol ended up following the truck that came back as a stolen vehicle, according to Clark County.

With the driver posing as an immediate threat to the public, police say a traffic stop was initiated after midnight while the vehicle continued traveling northbound on I-15 at mile marker 71.

The vehicle was able to be stopped after it struck a spike strip that was deployed by the NHP and the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jason Flores, exited after police made contact with him.

Officers say Flores seemed dazed and disoriented with bloodshot eyes along with uttering words to them after he got out of the truck.

Officers took Flores into custody and say due to the observations seen and driving characteristics he was suspected to be driving under the influence.

A records check indicted Flores had several previous charges and arrests for drug-related items along with driving privileges suspended, according to the LVMPD.

Currently, Flores is facing several additional charges in this incident that include disobeying authorities while DUI, speeding and aggressive driving.

The situation remains under investigation and officials did not initially release how Flores was able to get behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle.