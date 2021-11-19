Life term in Sparks murder for fugitive who fled to Mexico

RENO (AP) — A 20-year-old Nevada man who fled to Mexico before he was arrested and convicted of first-degree murder in a 2019 fatal shooting at a Sparks regional park has been sentenced to life in prison.

Giovani Gonzales-Mariscal of Sun Valley also was sentenced to an additional eight to 20 years for use of a deadly weapon in the December 2019 death of 20-year-old Robert DeCoite of Sparks.

He will have to serve a minimum of 28 years in prison before he'll be eligible for parole.

Police say he fled to Mexico before he was arrested 10 months later and extradited back to Reno.

He was convicted in July and sentenced last week.