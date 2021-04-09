Lawyers want Salvadoran immigrant's case moved to district court in Nevada

Lawyers for a Salvadoran immigrant accused of killing 4 people in 2019 in northern Nevada are trying to get his case heard in district court.

Attorney are urging the Nevada Supreme Court to overrule a judge’s previous decision.

PREVIOUS STORY: Sept. 20 trial for immigrant accused of 4 Nevada killings

That judge ruled 21-year-old Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman will be tried in Washoe County for all of his alleged crimes.

Prosecutors say the man killed th victims using the same gun he stole from a couple in Reno.