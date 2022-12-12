Las Vegas woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend to death, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend to death last week, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced.

Officers were called to an apartment on North Pecos Road just before 11 p.m. on Thursday and spoke with 47-year-old Rotesha Battle.

Battle's boyfriend was located inside the apartment with multiple stab wounds. Responding medical personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives learned Battle and her boyfriend were in an argument when "Battle produced a knife and stabbed the victim," according to officials with LVMPD.

Battle was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

Police invited anyone with information about this case to contact the LVMPD's Homicide Section at at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.