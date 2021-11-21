Watch
Las Vegas woman arrested for homeless man's murder, shooting her mother

Las Vegas police say woman shot homeless man after she was paranoid he was going to have someone else kill her.
Posted at 6:22 PM, Nov 20, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police arrested a woman they say shot and killed a homeless man in October because she was paranoid.

On Oct. 4 officers say they found the body of Stephen Bartlett in an abandoned store near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards.

According to an arrest report, 38-year-old Rosario Barajas told officers she went to see Bartlett but was worried he was going to let another man kill her.

The report also stated that she went to her mother's house and shot her as well.

She was found not competent to stand trial and was sent to a maximum-security psychiatric center.

