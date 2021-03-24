Menu

Las Vegas woman arrested after fire on Tuesday night

Children rescued from apartment
Posted at 10:01 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 13:01:06-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman was arrested Tuesday night after she reportedly set fire to her apartment.

It happened in the 4700 block of Topaz Street near East Harmon Avenue at the Toscano Villas apartment complex.

Police say they responded to a call at 9:18 p.m. When they arrived, the woman slammed the door to her home and set her apartment on fire.

Police arrested the woman and rescued two children from the apartment.

The fire was reported as knocked down at 9:54 p.m. by Clark County Fire Department. Damages are estimated to be approximately $50,000.

No injuries were reported.

The woman has not been identified.

