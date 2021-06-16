Las Vegas woman, friends accused of stealing more than $140K from tourists at Virgin Hotels

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman and her two friends are facing charges for reportedly stealing more than $140,000 in cash, jewelry and other valuables from 3 tourists.

According to police, the tourists were staying at the new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas last weekend when one of the men decided to go have some fun on his own.

That man met 29-year-old Asha Harrison-Graddy at the nearby Harbor Island Apartments and they went to Serene Hotel.

At some point, the man gave Harrison-Graddy his Virgin hotel key and told her to go to his room and get his wallet with $2,000 cash.

When she came back, she told the man that there was no cash in the wallet.

The man called the police. As he was being interviewed, Harrison-Graddy texted him and asked if they could continue to party and sent him a picture of her in the Serene Hotel room.

The police went to the Serene Hotel to confront Harrison-Graddy. She told them that she went to the Virgin hotel with 37-year-old Prince Bracy and 33-year-old Eudeasha Thomasgray.

According to Harrison-Graddy, her friends grabbed several items, including a Louis Vuitton backpack and purse, 3 luxury watches and their cases, 2 pair of Beats by Dre, sunglasses, jeans, polo shirts, car keys, a pair of Air Jordan shoes, and a bank bag with $40,000 cash inside.

Harrison-Graddy told police that she told her friends to put the items back, but she did not stop them.

Las Vegas police officers found Bracy and Thomasgray walking down Paradise Road. Prince was wearing one of the missing watches and the Air Jordan shoes and had several hundred dollars in his pocket.

Police obtained a search warrant for the room at the Serene Hotel and recovered the other stolen property.

The trio is now facing burglary and grand larceny charges.

