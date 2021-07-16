Las Vegas woman accused of slipping out of handcuffs, threatening to kill police officer

LAS VEGS (KTNV) — A 24-year-old Las Vegas woman is facing multiple charges after she reportedly resisted arrest, slipped out of handcuffs and threatened a police officer.

Las Vegas police say they responded to a child abuse/neglect call at 3:22 a.m. July 12. The caller said that a female had dropped a one-year-old child and was fighting with family members.

Upon arrival to an apartment on Algonquin Drive near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway, police officers found a man sitting on a woman, who was identified as Ashton Cabrales.

After being placed in handcuffs, Cabrales began screaming and throwing herself on the ground, according to her arrest report.

When placed in a patrol car, she slipped out of the handcuffs and began hitting a window with the cuffs.

When removed from the car, Cabrales reportedly spit on an officer and began kicking and throwing her arms around.

Cabrales was re-handcuffed and placed in the car. However, she slipped out of the handcuffs again.

While being placed in cuffs for the third time, Cabrales began yelling racial slurs at the officers. She also told one of the officers, a police sergeant, that she was going to find his house and kill him and his family.

During transport to Clark County Detention Center, Cabrales reportedly slammed her head repeatedly into the partition separating the front and back seats of the patrol car.

Charges against Cabrales include battery of a protected person, resisting a public officer, domestic battery and child abuse/neglect. She is scheduled to appear in court on July 21.