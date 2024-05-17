Las Vegas teacher arrested charges of abusing a student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County teacher has been arrested after a student said they were abused.

Eryka Westover, 33, was arrested on May 17 on a charge of felony child abuse or neglect.

The report of the abuse was completed on April 1 and alleged the incident happened at a school in the 9000 block of Hillpointe Road. The schools closest to this location are William R. Lummis Elementary School and Ernest A. Becker Sr. Middle School.

Anyone with any information about this incident or knows of other victims is urged to contact the LVMPD Abuse Neglect Section by phone at 702-828-3364, or by email at abuseneglectreporting@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.