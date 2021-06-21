Las Vegas tax preparer sentenced for preparing fraudulent tax returns over 7 years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas tax preparer was sentenced today to one year and one day in prison for preparing fraudulent tax returns over a seven-year span and causing nearly $3 million in tax loss to the IRS.

According to court documents, Anita Edoria Santa Ana, 61, operated tax return preparation businesses in Las Vegas under the names Santana Tax Service and Silver Income Tax LLC. For tax years 2012 to 2018, she falsified clients’ tax returns by claiming deductions and exemptions to which clients were not entitled, including false charitable donations, false unreimbursed business expenses, false moving expenses, and false capital loss carryover deductions. In total, Santa Ana caused a tax loss of at least $2.9 million to the IRS.

In March 2021, Santa Ana pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of a false tax return. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey sentenced Santa Ana to one year of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Childress of IRS CI made the announcement.

This case was investigated by IRS CI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Oliva prosecuted the case.

