Las Vegas rideshare driver arrested for sexually assaulting passenger

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police arrested a local rideshare driver who is accused of sexually assaulting one of his passengers.

A local woman told police she requested a rideshare last Thursday and fell asleep during the ride. She awoke to the driver, 30-year-old Dawed Mekonene, sexually assaulting her, according to an arrest report obtained by 13 Action News.

After he assaulted her, Mekonene took the woman to her destination, according to the report.

Officers located Mekonene on Sunday and arrested him for sexually motivated kidnapping, sexual assault, and battery by strangulation with the intent to commit sexual assault.

Police urged anyone else who may have been a victim of Mekonene to come forward and report to the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous reports can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.