Las Vegas police working 'barricade situation' at apartment complex near Palace Station

Las Vegas police asked people to avoid the area where officers were "working a barricade situation" at an apartment complex near Palace Station on Thursday night.
Posted at 9:00 PM, Mar 24, 2022
Officers were on scene in the 2600 block of Wyandotte Street, off of Kings Way and Teddy Drive.

Police said the incident appears to be domestic-violence related, and was originally reported as a shooting.

"This is a developing situation and further updates will be provided as they become available," officials said.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area as the situation develops.

