Las Vegas police working 'barricade situation' at apartment complex near Palace Station

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police asked people to avoid the area where officers were "working a barricade situation" at an apartment complex near Palace Station on Thursday night.

Officers were on scene in the 2600 block of Wyandotte Street, off of Kings Way and Teddy Drive.

We've reached out to Metro for more information. https://t.co/4iHkM0fyal — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) March 25, 2022

Police said the incident appears to be domestic-violence related, and was originally reported as a shooting.

"This is a developing situation and further updates will be provided as they become available," officials said.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area as the situation develops.