LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call where someone reported upstairs neighbors fighting, hearing shots fired Saturday night.

Police responded to the 3000 block of E Lake Mead Boulevard around 10:22 p.m. This is near the intersection of Lake Mead and Pecos Road.

When officers arrived police said they "set containment at the apartments and had the downstairs come out."

Police said the suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported.