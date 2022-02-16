Las Vegas police submitted for arrest warrant in Cristiano Ronaldo alleged rape case, DA denied it

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sexual assault detectives in Las Vegas submitted for an arrest warrant of international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo based on the evidence they gathered during the investigation into allegations that he raped a woman, police say.

The case was presented to the Clark County district attorney’s office in July 2019 where it was declined to move forward, officials tell 13 Action News.

Ronaldo has denied the accusations that he raped a woman at the Palms hotel-casino in June of 2009.

News of the arrest warrant was first reported by British tabloid newspaper The Sun, which says District Attorney Steve Wolfson did not give a reason for declining to prosecute and that the case was within the statute of limitations.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the district attorney’s office reviews submittals and makes the final determination on whether the case is approved and will be prosecuted.

