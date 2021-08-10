Las Vegas police seeking suspected robber with bleached dreadlocks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a man who committed an armed robbery on Aug. 9 at a business near Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue.

Police say that the man is in his 20s and is skinny with bleached dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.