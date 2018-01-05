Las Vegas police seeking man in attempted sexual assault

Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect who attempted to sexually assault two women last weekend.

On Dec. 30 around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to 1655 E. Sahara Ave., near Maryland Parkway, to investigate a report of a man that attempted to sexually assault two women.

The investigation initiated by the LVMPD Sex Crimes Section indicates that one of the females momentarily exited the apartment to take the trash out. She closed the door but left it unlocked. When the female returned to her bedroom, a black male suspect exited her closet, tried to cover her mouth with a shirt and began to assault her. The two struggled as the suspect pushed her on the bed.

As the victim screamed, a second female, who had been in the shower, ran into the bedroom to assist. The suspect attempted to assault and fight with both females before fleeing the apartment.

The suspect is described as a black male adult 25-26 years old, 5’7”– 5’8” in height, black eyes, thin build and is believed to have scratches on his face. He was described as wearing a black or dark hoodie and wearing one glove on his left hand. Police said they're working on obtaining a sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with any information about this suspect or about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Sex Crimes Section by phone at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.