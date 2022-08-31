Las Vegas police seek to arrest person who 'pistol whipped and robbed' victim in Sunrise Manor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person suspected of a pistol whipping and robbery in northeast Las Vegas was at large on Wednesday.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared photos of a suspect, asking for the public's help to identify them.
Police say it happened at 2:55 p.m. on Aug. 5, near Bonanza Road and Los Feliz Street in Sunrise Manor.
After the crime, police say the suspect left the area in a black 2022 GMC Sierra pickup truck with back and silver rims.
Anyone with information that could help police identify the perpetrator is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 and reference LVMPD event no. #LLV220800019408.
🚨 DO YOU KNOW ME?— LVMPD NEAC (@LVMPDNEAC) August 30, 2022
On August 5th at 2:55PM at Bonanza and Los Feliz, a victim was pistol whipped and robbed.
Suspect left in a 2022 black GMC Sierra Pickup with black/silver rims.
If you have any tips, call Crime Stoppers -702-385-5555!
Reference LVMPD Event #LLV220800019408 pic.twitter.com/rkOEYTd7st