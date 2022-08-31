Watch Now
Las Vegas police seek to arrest person who 'pistol whipped and robbed' victim in Sunrise Manor

Search for suspect
LVMPD
Las Vegas police are looking for a person suspected of pistol whipping and robbing a victim near Bonanza Road and Los Feliz Street in Sunrise Manor on Aug. 5.
Posted at 7:50 AM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 10:50:27-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person suspected of a pistol whipping and robbery in northeast Las Vegas was at large on Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared photos of a suspect, asking for the public's help to identify them.

Police say it happened at 2:55 p.m. on Aug. 5, near Bonanza Road and Los Feliz Street in Sunrise Manor.

After the crime, police say the suspect left the area in a black 2022 GMC Sierra pickup truck with back and silver rims.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the perpetrator is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 and reference LVMPD event no. #LLV220800019408.

