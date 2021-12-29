Las Vegas police seek shooter after woman shot in face

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for the person who shot a woman in the face late Tuesday night.

The woman was alert and conscious when she was transported to the hospital, according to authorities.

Police responded to reports of the shooting shortly before 11 p.m. on Ferrell Street, near Rancho and Vegas drives.

The shooter left the scene before officers arrived. No suspect description was given.

The woman told police that a family member shot her.

Police are unsure what led up to the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. You can remain anonymous.

Area near the shooting:



