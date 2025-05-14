Las Vegas police seek public's help identifying 3 suspects in shooting near Boulevard Mall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying three suspects they say were involved in a shooting that left one man injured.

On April 20 around 10:39 p.m., Metro police said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of East Twain Avenue over by Boulevard Mall. Arriving officers said they found man with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Over the course of their investigation, Metro detectives said they obtained video surveillance from a public bus that shows the three suspects at a stop on Twain Avenue and Maryland Parkway after the shooting. Metro said the suspects got off the bus at Lamb Boulevard and East Tonopah Avenue.

WATCH | LVMPD release video surveillance of the three suspects

[VIDEO] LVMPD searching for three suspects from April 20 shooting

Metro police are describing the first suspect as a male around 18-20 years of age with short dreads. The video shows him wearing a black hoodie, blank pants and white shoes.

Metro police are describing the second suspect as a male around 18-20 years of age with short hair. The video shows him wearing black shorts, blank shoes and a multi-colored backpack.

Metro police are describing the third suspect as a female around 18-20 years of age wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Detectives by phone at 702-828-7826, or by email at h17922j@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.