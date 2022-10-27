Las Vegas police seek man and woman in connection to robbery of east valley business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are seeking a man and a woman in connection to a robbery that happened to an east Las Vegas business Tuesday morning.

Police said that a these two attempted to rob a business near the 200 block of North Nellis Boulevard. The suspects attempted to leave the store without paying and became violent when the victim asked for the receipt.

According to police, the suspects are described as:

#1. Black female adult, 35-40 years old, 5'5-5'7 in height, 135 lbs. She was wearing sunglasses, a white puffy vest, white t-shirt, and white pants.

#2. Asian male adult, 40-50 years old, 5'4-5'6 in height, 140 lbs. He was wearing a white baseball hat, black sweatshirt with a grey puffy vest, and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.