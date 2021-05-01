Las Vegas police seek help identifying man accused of sexual assault

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for help from the community identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman early Tuesday.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on April 27 while she was walking in the area of Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive.

The man is believed to be in his 30s and described by police as 5’7” to 5’9” with a heavy build, between 220 to 240 pounds, a bald head and clean-shaven.

LVMPD sexual assault detectives shared the video below.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information, video or photos of the incident is asked to contact investigators at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.