LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are looking for any additional victims of a man who's accused of sexually assaulting two women.

32-year-old Richy Cervantes was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday on the following charges:



first-degree kidnapping (two counts)

battery with intent to commit sexual assault (four counts)

sexual assault

attempted sexual assault (two counts)

battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault

robbery

burglary

home invasion

coercion with force

According to police, the two women who were assaulted "were not known to Cervantes." LVMPD officials did not immediately provide any additional information about what happened or when, but said detectives believe there may be additional victims in this case.

They're asking anyone who may have been a victim of Cervantes — or anyone with information about his crimes — to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.