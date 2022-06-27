LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are believe a 55-year-old man arrested for attempting to lure a child to engage in a sex act could have had multiple victims and seek the public's help.

Detectives arrested Anthony Ibarra on June 23 after he attempted to lure a 12-year-old female into his vehicle in the downtown area.

He is currently in the Clark County Detention Center.

Police ask that anybody who was a victim of Ibarra or has additional information about his crimes should reach out to the Downtown Area Command Investigations Section at 702-828-4314 or contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555,