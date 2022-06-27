Watch Now
Las Vegas Police seek additional victims following arrest of 55-year-old man on attempted luring of a minor

Posted at 4:54 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 19:54:42-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are believe a 55-year-old man arrested for attempting to lure a child to engage in a sex act could have had multiple victims and seek the public's help.

Detectives arrested Anthony Ibarra on June 23 after he attempted to lure a 12-year-old female into his vehicle in the downtown area.

He is currently in the Clark County Detention Center.

Police ask that anybody who was a victim of Ibarra or has additional information about his crimes should reach out to the Downtown Area Command Investigations Section at 702-828-4314 or contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555,

